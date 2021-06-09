Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 82,346 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $78,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.38. 144,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,098,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

