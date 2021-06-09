Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,812 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $57,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

