Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,757 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $53,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $675.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

