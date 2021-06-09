Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 41,610 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,610 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Skyworks Solutions worth $55,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.83 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

