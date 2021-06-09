Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 481,000 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 481,000 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for about 2.2% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.45% of Ralph Lauren worth $220,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.85. 6,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

