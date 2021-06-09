Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 61,063 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,063 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.67% of MDU Resources Group worth $42,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

MDU traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,557. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

