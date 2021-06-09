Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 90,947 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90,947 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $127,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,921,303 shares of company stock worth $592,339,911. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.96. 407,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,268,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.33. The company has a market capitalization of $944.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

