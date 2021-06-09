Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Cerner worth $49,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.98. 20,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

