Jupiter Price Reaches $0.0339 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00221846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00209056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.38 or 0.01359486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,994.18 or 0.99909910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.