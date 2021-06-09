JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0017

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. JustBet has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $218,943.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00221648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00209483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01299552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,680.90 or 1.00027084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

