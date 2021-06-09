K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.72 and last traded at C$8.68. Approximately 1,122,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 758,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

KNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.19.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.