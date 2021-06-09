Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stake Lifted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Kadant worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

KAI stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.46. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,313. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

