Kadena (KDA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.58 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $62.58 million and approximately $480,218.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001370 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kadena has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00065316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00210841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $519.75 or 0.01406705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,924.16 or 0.99934908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,642,528 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

