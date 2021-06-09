Karani Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack makes up 4.3% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Shake Shack worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.40. 25,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,282. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

