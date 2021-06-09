Karani Asset Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 144.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software comprises 3.4% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

COUP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,849. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $212.81 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.21.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

