Karani Asset Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Karani Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 4.1% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,632. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.