Karani Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Karani Asset Management LLC cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises about 6.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of HubSpot worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 41.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after buying an additional 93,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 286.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 81.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 102.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $501.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -250.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $506.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.68 and a 52-week high of $574.83.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Cowen lifted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

