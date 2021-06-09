Karani Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,573 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 305.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 3.7% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,141 shares of company stock valued at $68,552,480 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.48. 119,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,972. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.93 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

