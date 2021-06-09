Karani Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.7% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268,930. The company has a market capitalization of $944.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $338.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,921,303 shares of company stock valued at $592,339,911. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

