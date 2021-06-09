Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Up to $9.43

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.80. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 6,508 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $762.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after acquiring an additional 274,658 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,363,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,031,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

