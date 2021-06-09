Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.29

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $154.78 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.86 or 0.00900877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.68 or 0.08835835 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 527,250,678 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

