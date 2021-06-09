Keep3rV1 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.75 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $171.27 or 0.00460568 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $34.25 million and $9.75 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.23 or 0.00906883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.97 or 0.08901097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049373 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.