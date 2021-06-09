Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $165.38 on Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $33.08 million and approximately $22.35 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $165.38 or 0.00507313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00069075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00026207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.54 or 0.00940294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.48 or 0.09338844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

