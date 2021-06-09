Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.