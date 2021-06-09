Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.22. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46.

Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter.

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

