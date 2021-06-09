Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.22. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46.

Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter.

About Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

