KeyCorp Comments on Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of BCEI opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.90 million, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $5,981,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,864,000.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

