KeyCorp Comments on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.