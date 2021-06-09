KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKR. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $220,608. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,989,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after buying an additional 1,652,452 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,855,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after acquiring an additional 709,035 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

