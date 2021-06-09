Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock Sells 12,900 Shares

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,210.

Bradley Wayne Lock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of Keyera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.50. Keyera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8613576 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.11.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

