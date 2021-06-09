Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.34. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.40.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

