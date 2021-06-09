KickToken (KICK) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $37.06 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.88 or 0.00907512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.63 or 0.08926556 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 126,129,887,621 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

