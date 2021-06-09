Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 113.40 ($1.48). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,346,084 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.