Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.19. Kimball International shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 114,017 shares changing hands.

KBAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Kimball International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $517.56 million, a PE ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kimball International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.