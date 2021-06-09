Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kimco Realty traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 2776292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

