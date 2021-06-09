Kin (KIN) Market Cap Reaches $91.55 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Kin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $91.55 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00222522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00208801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.29 or 0.01369948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009335 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.