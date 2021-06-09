Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.43 and last traded at $111.43. 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KXSCF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.83.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.