Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $147.56

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$147.56 and traded as low as C$131.18. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$133.71, with a volume of 59,334 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KXS. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$200.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 465.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$147.56.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

