Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

KMI opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 99,156 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

