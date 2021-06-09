Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI remained flat at $$18.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 133,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,416,010. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.