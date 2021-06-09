Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,539 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.01% of Kindred Biosciences worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

