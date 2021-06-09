Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KGFHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2298 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

