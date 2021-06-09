Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.41. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.