Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kion Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

