Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.62% of Kirby worth $348,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,003,354. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.47. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.