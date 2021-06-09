KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,711 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of KLA worth $64,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,484,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $313.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

