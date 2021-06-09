Klaytn Price Tops $1.17 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $119.82 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00003118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00061791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00218937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00206513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01351776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,713.19 or 1.00726612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.58 or 0.01003125 BTC.

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,590,920,358 coins and its circulating supply is 2,472,177,831 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

