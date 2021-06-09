Kleros (PNK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.12 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $92.92 million and $5.12 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.52 or 0.00578004 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

