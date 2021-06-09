Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $205.64 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Komodo has a total market cap of $205.64 million and $18.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00004651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00380232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00191834 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00238892 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004280 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,161,063 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.