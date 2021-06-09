Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.81

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

