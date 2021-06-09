Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up 7.2% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.48% of Kornit Digital worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

KRNT stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.96. 806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,986. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.36 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

